Villa could consider vaccine status of transfer targets: Gerrard

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard said the club could discuss the vaccine status of signing targets when they look to bolster their squad during the January transfer window, as rising COVID-19 cases at clubs raised fears of a rash of postponed games.

The Premier League said on Monday it found a record 42 cases of COVID-19 among players and staff at clubs over the past week, shortly before Manchester United’s game against Brentford was called off due an outbreak at the Old Trafford club.

England’s top-flight is in the midst of its busiest time of the season, with teams involved in the League Cup playing at least twice a week until the first week of January, and further cancellations could leave it facing an unwelcome fixture pile-up.

United’s game against Brentford was the second game to be postponed this season due to a COVID-19 outbreak after Tottenham Hotspur’s game at Brighton & Hove Albion over the weekend was called off.

From Wednesday, fans will also need to show proof of double vaccination under England’s “plan B” of measures to slow the spread of the Omicron variant that are being voted on by legislators on Tuesday.

via Reuters