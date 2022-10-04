Viola Club Malta to focus on 55th Anniversary celebrations in year ahead

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Viola Club Malta gathered its members for its 2022 Annual General Meeting on Sunday 2nd October 2022. During this meeting the committee provided detailed information about the activity carried out by the local supporters club of ACF Fiorentina throughout the past year and gave an overview of the plans for the current season.

The Club announced that the upcoming season will focus on a number of activities to celebrate the 55th anniversary since the establishment of this historical organisation in Malta, with one of the most important projects in the pipeline being the publication of a commemorative book on the history of Viola Club Malta.

Committee members also shared details on how the Club intends to make better use of the Club’s recognition as a voluntary organisation.

During the meeting, the speakers stated their willingness for the Club to keep a good relationship with the ACCVC (Associazione Centro Coordinamento Viola Club) and with ACF Fiorentina.

Nine members are set to form the Committee for the next two years with eight members being confirmed from the previous committee and a return to the committee for Mr Alfred Stafrace. Mr. Darren Micallef was re-confirmed as President of the club for the period 2022 – 2024, and this with the approval of all those present.

