Viola Club Malta to hold 2022 Annual General Meeting

The Viola Club Malta will be holding its 2022 Annual General Meeting this Sunday, 2nd October 2022 at 10:15am, at the ‘Perla Di Padua’ Hall, part of the Sant’Antnin Band Club, Birkirkara.

Members and supporters of the ACF Fiorentina club are being invited to attend.

During this Meeting, a Committee Election will also be held to appoint the committee members for the coming two years (2022 – 2024).

The Viola Club Malta, founded in May 1968, is the official association of the local supporters of Fiorentina, and is the first Viola Club founded outside of Italy. Over the years, the club has built very good connections with both ACF Fiorentina and with ACCVC – the Association which takes care of all the ‘Viola Clubs’ around the globe.

In May 2018, Viola Club Malta hosted the Glorie Viola team, which is the official squad of former Fiorentina players, as part of the 50th Anniversary celebrations of club’s establishment. When the ACF Fiorentina’s squad visited Malta in January 2019, the Viola Club Malta was favoured by the directors and all the Viola contingent, and this for the benefit of its members.

The Viola Club Malta also supplies its members with material related to the club, organises several social activities during the year, organises at least one annual tour to Florence for its members so that they can have the opportunity to support their favourite team, as well as offering the club’s support to guarantee availability of stadium tickets to its members when attending a Fiorentina’s match on their own.

Further details can be obtained by sending an email to the President, Mr. Darren Micallef at darrenacca@gmail.com, or the Honorary President, Mr. Alex Damato at viola.damato@gmail.com or the Secretary, Mr. Ivan Attard at tucci229@gmail.com.

Additional information can also be found on the official ViolaClub Malta 1968 Facebook page.

