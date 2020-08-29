Violent storm causes damages in Milan

Reading Time: < 1 minute

There were several reports of damages caused by strong wind in Milan, northern Italy, on the night between Friday and Saturday.

The damages mostly were uncovered roofs, flooding of cellars and underpasses, unsafe cornices, and above all falling trees, but fortunately no injuries were reported.

According to the provincial command of the fire brigade, the most substantial damage occurred in the area north of Milan, between Sesto San Giovanni and Monza , but also in Lecco, Como and in the mountain areas.

Damages caused by strong wind in Milan, northern Italy, 29 August 2020. EPA-EFE/Andrea Fasani

EPA-EFE/Andrea Fasani

EPA-EFE/Andrea Fasani

