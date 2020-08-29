Preloader
Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Italy

Violent storm causes damages in Milan

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

There were several reports of damages caused by strong wind in Milan, northern Italy, on the night between Friday and Saturday.

The damages mostly were uncovered roofs, flooding of cellars and underpasses, unsafe cornices, and above all falling trees, but fortunately no injuries were reported.

According to the provincial command of the fire brigade, the most substantial damage occurred in the area north of Milan, between Sesto San Giovanni and Monza , but also in Lecco, Como and in the mountain areas.

Damages caused by strong wind in Milan, northern Italy, 29 August 2020. EPA-EFE/Andrea Fasani
EPA-EFE/Andrea Fasani
EPA-EFE/Andrea Fasani

Read more via ANSA

By Corporate Dispatch

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: