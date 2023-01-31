Vitals judgement postponed to 24 February / Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 31 January 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Vitals judgement postponed to 24 February

A highly-anticipated final decision in the case filed by former PN leader Adrian Delia over the Vitals Global Healthcare scandal has been postponed to next month due to the complexity of the case. Delia had instituted a case, asking Court to rescind a €60 million hospital concession. Judge Francesco Depasquale however adjourned the case to 24 February, decreeing that “in view of the complexity and nature of the case the court requires a little more time than predicted to conclude and finalise the judgement.”

Chamber of Advocates joins chorus of disapproval on PM-Magistrate exchanges

Any dialogue between members of the judiciary and the executive is not allowed by the judiciary’s code of ethics, unless this is cleared by the chief justice, the Chamber of Advocates said. Last Sunday, PM Robert Abela admitted that a magistrate had told him that many harsh penalties end up being eased after the accused takes the case to the Court of Appeal. The CoA also condemned the PM for taking Nationalist MPs who are lawyers by profession and who debate legal issues in the House. “Political participation transcends the demands of individual cases the lawyer may be representing and is the expression of a personal opinion that should not limit the lawyer from carrying out his or her professional duties”, the Chamber said.

Carnival enthusiasts get new tractors and trailers for a sustainable celebration

In the upcoming edition of Carnival in February, Festivals Malta will use 20 new tractors equipped with modern technology. These will be used by the Carnival participants to transport their trailers from their warehouses to Valletta, as well as during Carnival celebrations to navigate their floats around the streets of Valletta, in the safest possible way. This investment also includes 20 new trailers that will be used as of next year’s edition of the festival.

