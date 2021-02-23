Vittorio Sgarbi to run for Rome mayorship

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Outspoken Italian art critic Vittorio Sgarbi has announced his intention to run for the mayorship of Rome, Italy’s capital. “We will restore dignity to Rome”, he said on social media.

While he is expected to lead his own political movement, Sgarbi said that he will be indicating the groupings which will support his candidature later in the day.

Sgarbi was elected several times as a member of the Italian Parliament, last elected on behalf of Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia in 2018 as well as of the European Parliament. He also served in Milan’s municipal government as well as a Mayor of the Sicilian town of Salemi.

Among the minor groupings likely to support him and his movement “Rinascimento” (Resurgence), there is Green NGO GEO, Free Italy, the Italian Citizens Movement of Silvana Bruno and Sviluppo Italia of Carmelo Leo.

