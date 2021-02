Reading Time: < 1 minute

by Liam Proud via Reuters

The only surprising thing about Vincent Bolloré’s plan to spin off a chunk of Universal Music is that he didn’t think of it sooner. The French billionaire has contrived an ingenious way of unwinding a conglomerate discount at Vivendi, the media group he controls, while also retaining his grip on Taylor Swift’s music label.

