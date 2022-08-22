Vodafone to sell Hungarian business for $1.8 bln

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters) – Britain’s Vodafone VOD.L will sell its Hungarian business for 715 billion forints ($1.8 billion) in cash, it said on Monday, in a deal that will create a locally-owned telecoms leader in the central European country.

The British mobile phone and broadband group said it had agreed non-binding terms with the buyers, Hungarian 4iG and state-run Corvinus Zrt.

The deal — which does not include Vodafone’s shared services business VOIS — is expected to create Hungary’s second largest telecoms operator.

“The Hungarian Government has a clear strategy to build a Hungarian owned national champion in the (Information and Communications Technology) sector,” Vodafone Chief Executive Nick Read said in a statement.

The sale is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

($1 = 404.0500 forints)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru and Sachin Ravikumar in London; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Kylie MacLellan)