Volcanic activity on Etna subsiding

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Etna belched out a spectacular double fountain of lava onto its summit towering above Catania this week.



The volcanic activity is part of a ‘Strombolian’ eruption that started Sunday.

Etna is Europe’s tallest active volcano.



In its latest show of pyrotechnics in eastern Sicily, the relatively new crater on the southeastern slope of the ionic volcano spewed out “sporadic bursts” of lava and ash plumes, volcanologists said.



Catania’s international airport, 60 km to the south, was not affected, a local crisis unit said. Bigger blowups in the past have shut down the airport and covered Catania in ash.



The volcanic activity was said to be subsiding Tuesday.

Main Photo: View on the Strombolian activity of the south-eastern crater of Etna after a seismic swarm that occurred on the night of New Year’s Eve in the province of Catania, Italy, 01 January 2021. . EPA-EFE/ORIETTA SCARDINO

Via ANSA

