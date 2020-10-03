Von Der Leyen and Johnson discuss post-Brexit deal

Reading Time: < 1 minute

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the EU Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, instructed their negotiators to work intensively to try to bridge the gaps that remain between the two sides, as there were still “significant” differences.

“They endorsed the assessment of both Chief Negotiators that progress had been made in recent weeks but that significant gaps remained, notably but not only in the areas of fisheries, the level playing field, and governance,” a statement from Johnson’s office said after the pair spoke on Saturday.

“They instructed their Chief Negotiators to work intensively in order to try to bridge those gaps.”

Ursula Von Der Leyen, in a tweet, said that while progress was registered, there were significant gaps, however there was an agreement that ‘an agreement was important’ to serve as a strong basis for a strategic relationship.

Good phone call with @BorisJohnson about the state of play in the 🇪🇺-🇬🇧 negotiations.

While progress had been made, significant gaps remain. We agreed that it's important to find an agreement as strong basis for a strategic relationship.

Joint statement → https://t.co/Tl3jdRIZqB pic.twitter.com/rUTSp8l9dP — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) October 3, 2020

