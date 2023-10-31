Von der Leyen says Kosovo must grant more autonomy to Serbs if it wants EU funds

Reading Time: < 1 minute

U Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reiterated on Monday (October 30) her demand for Kosovo to grant more autonomy to Serbs to have sanctions lifted by the bloc and access funds.

The establishment of an Association of Serb Municipalities is at the center of the issue, she said, adding that it would be an “important step forward” in granting access for Pristina to the EU Growth Plan.She mentioned that Kosovo’s recognition by Serbia will be discussed on Tuesday (October 31) when she visits Belgrade and meets with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.Earlier on Monday, von der Leyen announced that the EU plans to assist the countries of the Western Balkans in pursuing the reforms necessary for integration with the wealthy bloc, with an investment of 6 billion euros ($6.4 billion).Von der Leyen stated that the EU‘s new growth plan for the region would include the opening of its common market to the Western Balkan countries in areas such as the free movement of goods and services, transport, and energy.

via Reuters

