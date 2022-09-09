Von der Leyen’s State of the Union speech expected to focus on energy, war in Ukraine

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The European Parliament returns to Strasbourg with a packed plenary agenda next week, dominated by energy issues as Governments seek to find solutions to the spiraling costs which are heavily impacting inflation and limiting purchasing power.

This issue is expected to feature highly in the annual State of the European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday morning where the Commission’s plan to address current challenges will be presented. After this much-awaited speech, MEPs will assess and give direction.

Key votes will be taken on Wednesday on renewable energy and energy efficiency aiming to raise the share of renewables in the EU’s overall energy consumption to 45% by 2030, and reduce energy consumption of at least 40% by 2030 compared to 2007.

Ursula von der Leyen will outline the impact of the Commission’s work in the past year and its upcoming plans, particularly regarding EU solidarity with Ukraine, sanctions on Russia, the measures to ensure the EU’s energy supply and curb its dependence on Russian fossil fuels, and the current energy price spikes. She is also set to focus on the European Green Deal and the green transition, on digitalisation, the EU’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and planning for future pandemics, and Europe’s NextGenerationEU recovery plan.

MEPs will later assess in their responses the Commission’s work and its plans for the year ahead, alongside presenting their own views and proposals. The annual State of the Union debate allows MEPs to scrutinise the European Commission’s results and priorities and contribute to setting the EU’s policy direction.

The State of the European Union debate is a key moment that demonstrates the European Commission’s accountability towards the EU’s democratically elected representatives and fosters a more transparent and democratic Union.

