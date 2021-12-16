Wage supplement extended by a month / Malta News Briefing – Thursday 16 December 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Wage supplement extended by a month

Government’s wage supplement scheme has been extended until January 2021, after Cabinet approval. PM Robert Abela said the extension was approved after considering the international landscape and the need to sustain Malta’s recovery from the pandemic. “On an international level there is uncertainty when it comes to travelling, and we also saw that companies are facing a logistics headache when importing goods,” Abela said. “We want to sustain the progress we have achieved over the last months”, he added.

MEPs in critique of Helena Dalli’s ‘equality-language’ proposals

European Commissioner Helena Dalli was in for a barrage of critiscm in the European Parliament on Wednesday as a number of MEPs expressed their dissatisfaction at a proposal which sought to remove references to Christmas and to gender-related references to persons. The guidelines, pushed by the EU Equality Commissioner, have since been pulled. “Dalli’s guidelines deeply offended staff members. Promoting integration shouldn’t mean insulting or offending many citizens in Europe and the European Union staff”, former EP President said. While the majority of MEPs mocked the proposals, starting or ending of their speeches with a Merry Christmas, a number of MEPs from the left of the spectrum defended the proposals and called for more equality.

Covid-19 Update: 168 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday, with 110 recovering. There are currently 1464 active cases, 23 of whom in hospital, 3 in ITU. Meanwhile, more than one million doses of anti-Covid vaccines have been given, including booster jabs.