Wagner’s departure said to not impact Moscow’s combat potential

Reading Time: < 1 minute

July 3 (Reuters) – The Wagner Group’s departure from Moscow’s military campaign in Ukraine does not impact Russia’s combat potential, TASS cited Colonel General Andrei Kartapolov, who chairs Russia’s lower house of parliament’s defence committee, as saying on Monday.

The influential lawmaker told the state-owned TASS agency that the Russian regular army has been able to repulse Ukraine’s new offensive without Wagner fighters.

“No new wave of mobilisation will be required,” Kartapolov said.

Ukraine has said Russian troops are advancing in four areas in the east of the country amid “fierce fighting” but reports that Kyiv’s forces are moving forward in the south.

Russian troops were advancing near Avdiivka, Mariinka, Lyman and Svatove, said the deputy defence minister, Hanna Maliar. “Fierce fighting is going on everywhere,” she wrote on social media on Sunday.

Russian accounts said Moscow’s forces had repelled Ukrainian attacks near villages ringing Bakhmut and in areas farther south, including the strategic hilltop town of Vuhledar.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group