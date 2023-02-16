War in Ukraine is wake-up call on need of better EU defence cooperation – MEPs

Reading Time: 4 minutes

The illegal invasion of Ukraine has provided an unprecedented evidence for the need of EU partners to strengthen their cooperation on foreign policy and defence while reducing their relying on third countries to protect their security.

MEPs from across the political divide shared this belief during an European Parliament Online Press Seminar held in remembrance of the approaching one year anniversary of the Russian belligerence in the neighbouring country.

Centre-right MEP David McAllister (EPP, Germany), Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee called for the tenth package of sanctions to be stronger and target Russia’s energy capabilities. The German MEP argued hat it does not make sense that Europe seeks to move away from Russian energy but then have the Russians servicing nuclear power stations around Europe. He called on negotiations with Ukraine on EU membership to commence as soon as possible, ideally before the end of the present year, while facilitating the gradual integration of the war-torn country into the EU’s Single Market.

Nathalie Loiseau (Renew Europe, France), Chair of the Subcommittee on Security and Defence, highlighted how the present situation is putting a spotlight on the need for EU Member States to enhance their integration of defence and security matters. She noted that EU countries have woken up to the reality of possible threats on the continent, leading to Denmark willing to join the Europe’s common security and defence policy, Finland and Sweden pushing towards NATO membership while numerous states strengthening their military and defence budget. “Europe needs a strong defence, it cannot continue to depend exclusively on third countries to achieve such objectives”, she insisted.

Replying to a press question on what would have happened had Donald Trump was President of the United States and therefore reducing significantly US support to Europe and Ukraine, Loiseau said this was precisely one of the reasons why the EU should have the capability to defend itself on its own should the need arise.

The French MEP also expressed her support towards the tenth package of sanctions, adding that Europe needs to ensure that sanctions leave no room for manouvre, and that no single company is helping Russia circumventing these sanction. “We need accountability on the effectiveness and efficiency of sanctions. It is not enough to impose them, but we need effective monitoring and enforcement. Russian economy is suffering, but Russian military power is still strong”, she argued. MEP Mcallister added that the EP is calling for an impact assessment of sanctions: “Countries who are not supporting them will need to answer questions and be held accountable he argued”.

In a new set of proposals by the Commission, the EU executive has proposed further export bans worth more than €11 billion to deprive the Russian economy of critical technology and industrial goods. For maximum impact, the EU is targeting many industrial goods that Russia needs, and that it cannot get through backfilling by third countries. Secondly, the Commission suggests further restricting the export of dual-use goods and advanced tech goods

The seminar was also addressed by the Head of Ukraine’s Mission to the European Union, Vsevolod Chentsov who warned that Russia will be using its capabilities in Moldova, Transdnietra and the surrounding areas to foment further instability in the region, calling on the EU to keep a vigilant eye on the region.

MEP Margarida Marques (S&D, PT) , Vice Committee on Budgets of the European Parliament addressed the economic and social impact of the war, calling for compensation to families who are struggling with the situation, including those who are struggling to cover their mortgage, particularly as a result of the increase in interest rates by the European Central Bank. “The EU has done a lot to support Ukraine and this needs to continue to be done, but there is of a deficit of action on the social impact of the war”.

Cristian-Silviu Buşoi (EPP, RO), Chair of the Committee on Industry, Research and Energy of the European Parliament recalled that while the EU has enough gas for this Winter, the war will most likely go through another winter, insisting that the EU must look for joint solutions to ensure affordable, sustainable and secure energy for European citizens. Energy market integration with our neighbours via the Energy Community is critical for strengthening the EU’s energy security and delivering on the objectives, he said.

