Olympics: Warholm destroys world record to win 400m hurdles gold

A world record had been predicted but Norway’s Karsten Warholm had to utterly destroy it to hold off American Rai Benjamin and take gold on Tuesday in the men’s 400 metres hurdles, in what will go down as one of the all-time great Olympic races.

Last month, Warholm broke Kevin Young’s 29-year world mark with a time of 46.70 seconds but he blew his own record away with an astonishing 45.94 run. Benjamin pushed him all the way to take silver in 46.17, also half a second inside the old record.

Brazilian Alison dos Santos, 21, took bronze in 46.72, also inside Young’s previous best, as six of the first seven finishers set national or continental records.

“You know the cliché that it hasn’t sunk in yet? I don’t think it has, but I feel ecstatic,” Warholm said.

“I can’t believe the time, it’s so fast. A lot of the time I am asked about the perfect race. I said it didn’t exist but this is the closest I’ve ever come.

via Reuters

Image Credit European Athletics