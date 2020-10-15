Warning that 250,000 jobs at risk in London hospitality sector

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Sky News reports that a quarter of a million hospitality jobs are at risk from additional coronavirus restrictions imposed on London from this weekend, the mayor of London has been warned by an industry chief.

Sky News has seen a letter to Sadiq Khan from Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UKHospitality, in which she said that his request for the capital to be moved to a higher risk status would be “incredibly damaging without additional financial support and urge you to work with us to secure that is in place before any changes to London’s classification is made”.

Ms Nicholls’ letter was sent on Wednesday, 24 hours before the change was formally announced by the government, with new COVID-19 restrictions in London coming into force this weekend.

In her letter to Mr Khan, the UKHospitality chief requested a package of financial support measures, including enabling hospitality businesses outside the most severe restrictions to be allowed to close voluntarily while still accessing emergency funding.

She went on to warn: “Mass job losses – potentially up to 250,000 in London alone – will become unavoidable if more support is not forthcoming.”

