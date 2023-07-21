Warning that heatwaves to persist throughout August

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Large parts of the world will continue to bake in heatwaves throughout August, an expert has warned.

Southern Europe, as well as areas of the US and Asia, have experienced searing heat in recent days, with temperatures rising above 40C in places.

Now, the senior extreme heat advisor for the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) John Nairn says we should “expect or at least plan for these extreme heatwaves to continue through August”.

He added that they would also become more frequent and not be contained to summer as a result of climate change.”We’re on trend in seeing a rise in global temperatures that will contribute to heatwaves increasing in intensity and frequency,” he said.

“We’ve got quite clear indications that they’re already growing out into spring.”

