Washington says will not reopen US-Libyan agreement on Lockerbie

The US will not reopen the agreement concluded with Libya in 2008 that settled US claims against Libya for the terrorist attack on Pan Am 103, the US embassy in Libya confirmed.

The agreement signed with the Gaddafi regime obliged the United States to terminate existing suits for financial compensation in US courts arising out of these incidents and precludes any future suits.

However, the embassy stated that the deal in no way restricts law enforcement cooperation or has any bearing on criminal charges against those responsible for the attack.

The embassy insisted that the transfer of Al-Marimi to US custody to stand trial on charges related to the bombing of Pan Am 103 was lawful and conducted in cooperation with Libyan authorities.

“The transfer followed INTERPOL publishing a Red Notice for Masud in January 2022 requesting all INTERPOL member countries to locate and arrest the defendant for the purpose of transfer to the United States,” the embassy stated.

Meanwhile, the Head of Government of National Unity, Abdul Hameed Dbeibah, has welcomed confirmation of the US embassy in Libya that the agreement concluded on compensation related to the Lockerbie incident would not be re-opened, in the wake of the controversy that accompanied the process of extraditing the Libyan citizen Abu Agila Masud to the United States of America.

Dbeibah wrote, on his Facebook account: “I welcome the confirmation of the United States of America not to re- open the agreement concluded on compensation, and the issuance of a Criminal Red Card from Interpol, which I previously confirmed to our Libyan people, who were subjected to a massive disinformation campaign.”

