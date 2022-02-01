WATCH: Crew rescued after Malta-registered ship collides with oil tanker off Dutch coast in storm

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Dutch coastguard rescued 18 crew members from a ship that collided with another vessel in the North Sea on Monday during a storm off the coast of the Netherlands.

The vessel, the Maltese registered Julietta D. cargo ship, bound for Amsterdam from Germany, collided with an oil and chemicals tanker, the coastguard said in a statement.

The first video shared showing the rescue of the crew of Julietta D. Incredible skill and determination of the rescue crews! pic.twitter.com/2mWWeRy7dI — Aerospace Intelligence (@space_osint) January 31, 2022

After an hour-long rescue operation with helicopters, the coastguard reported that all 18 crew members were taken off the vessel.

The Jullietta D. is rudderless and taking in water. The situation on the oil tanker is stable, it added.

Rescue efforts were made more challenging by storm Corrie, which is causing wind gusts of up to 120 kph (75 mph) in the North Sea.

via Reuters