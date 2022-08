Reading Time: < 1 minute

PARIS, (Reuters) – Heavy rainfall hit Paris on Tuesday evening after a recent heatwave across France, affecting metro stations in the French capital.

The RATP transport organisation said several Paris metro stations had been affected by flooding.

Meteo France has said that much of southern France could be hit by storms later this week.

🇫🇷 Paris- Dying of heat and no rain for weeks and in a few tens of minutes the sky is falling on your head. (Balard station – Paris) pic.twitter.com/SaEv5E1Tps — 𝚁𝙰𝙶𝙴 𝙰𝙶𝙰𝙸𝙽𝚂𝚃 𝚃𝙷𝙴 𝚅𝙰𝙲𝙲𝙸𝙽𝙴 (@72powpow) August 16, 2022

The rain in Paris right now… pic.twitter.com/gUBJcj2Y5x — Dylan Kelly (@TearsinRainbows) August 16, 2022

Paris, août 2022 : 40 degrés la semaine dernière, tempête de grêle aujourd’hui #orages pic.twitter.com/LZJwXh62rc — Aude Baron (@AudeBaron) August 16, 2022