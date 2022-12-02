WATCH: Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny first trailer revealed

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The first trailer has been released for the new Indiana Jones movie – with the title now revealed as The Dial Of Destiny.

Harrison Ford is back at age 80 as the famous whip-cracking archaeologist, more than 40 years after first playing the character.

Indy’s friend Sallah, played by Welsh actor John Rhys-Davies, is also back.

The Dial Of Destiny is due to be released on 30 June and is directed by James Mangold, the filmmaker behind Le Mans 66, Logan and Johnny Cash biopic Walk The Line.

Indiana Jones, along with Han Solo, are the two roles that have defined Ford’s career – and fans will be hoping for a better movie than the last reboot.

Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull (2008) was widely regarded as a disappointment despite being directed by Steven Spielberg, who did the original trilogy.

