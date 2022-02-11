WATCH: Italy’s Mount Etna lights up night sky in spectacular eruption

Reading Time: < 1 minute

ROME, Feb 11 (Reuters) – Italy’s Mount Etna, Europe’s highest and most active volcano, erupted in spectacular fashion late on Thursday, lighting up the night sky with explosions and bright red molten lava.

#Etna is not exactly famous for producing pyroclastic flows, though they are pretty common during her violent paroxysmal episodes. Here is a nice little one during the powerful paroxysm on the evening of 10 February 2022. pic.twitter.com/p1b5HxuKr0 — Boris Behncke (@etnaboris) February 10, 2022

The eruption centred on the volcano’s southeastern crater, at a height of around 2,900 metres, sent ash and plumes of smoke 8 km into the sky, Italy’s National Institute for Geophysics and Volcanology said.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Activity at #Etna's Southeast Crater has been increasing during the evening of 10 February 2022, and is now in a full paroxysmal phase, with lava fountains 500-600 m tall, lava flows to southwest and southeast, and an eruption column several kilometers high. pic.twitter.com/0dFHPYZAC5 — Boris Behncke (@etnaboris) February 10, 2022

The 3,330 metre high volcano can burst into spectacular action several times a year, spewing lava and ash high over the Mediterranean island of Sicily. The last major eruption was in 1992.

A file photo of an eruption on the Etna in Sicily, Italy. EPA-EFE/ORIETTA SCARDINO