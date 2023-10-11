WATCH: London Luton Airport suspends flights after car park blaze

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Britain’s London Luton Airport suspended all flights on Wednesday after a car fire set off a wider blaze that led to the partial collapse of one of its multi-storey car parks.

Luton is Britain’s fifth busiest airport after Heathrow, Gatwick, Stansted and Manchester, and it had 13.3 million passengers in 2022, according to the Civil Aviation Authority.There were no fatalities in the fire, reported to emergency services late on Tuesday. Huge flames swept through the structure located a short distance from the airport terminal.

Four firefighters and a member of airport staff were taken to hospital to be treated for mild smoke inhalation but have since been discharged.

“Our priority remains supporting the emergency services and the safety of our passengers and staff. Therefore, we have now taken the decision to suspend all flights until 3pm on Wednesday,” the airport said in a post on X.T

he suspension had earlier been set to run until 1100 GMT.The cause of the fire appeared to be accidental, local fire chief Andrew Hopkinson told reporters.

Efforts are still ongoing to extinguish a serious fire at Luton Airport. We are continuing to protect surrounding airport infrastructure, vehicles and the Luton DART. For anyone whose travel plans may be affected, please refer to the advice being provided by London Luton Airport. pic.twitter.com/tNFo4hvRdX — Beds Fire and Rescue (@BedsFire) October 11, 2023

