WATCH: More than 1,000 bodies recovered in Libyan city after floods – minister

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Over 1,000 bodies have been recovered in the eastern Libyan city of Derna after it was hit by floods, a minister in the eastern administration said on Tuesday, adding hit was not possible to know the overall toll at present but it would be very big.

Such a catastrophe in Eastern Libya following Storm Daniel hits the country. Actual building looks ravaged by a quake but it is the floods pic.twitter.com/yRzqvZxkfS — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) September 11, 2023

“I returned from Derna. It is very disastrous. Bodies are lying everywhere – in the sea, in the valleys, under the buildings,” Hichem Chkiouat, minister of civil aviation and member of the emergency committee, told Reuters by phone.

“The number of bodies recovered in Derna is more 1,000,” he said. He expected the final toll would be “really, really big”. “I am not exaggerating when I say that 25% of the city has disappeared. Many, many buildings have collapsed.”.

CNN is reporting that the death toll has even reached 2,000.

via Reuters

