WATCH: At least 150 killed as devastating Storm Daniel sweeps eastern Libya

UPDATE:- Al Jazeera reports that the powerful Mediterranean Storm Daniel and floods in eastern Libya has killed at least 150 people dead in Derna city, according to the Red Crescent in Benghazi.

The head of the organisation in the city, Kais Fhakeri, told Al Jazeera on Monday that the death toll could rise to 250, after water levels in the city rose as high as three metres (10 feet).

Footage on social media showed people stranded on the roofs of their vehicles while trying get help in heavy floods as Storm Daniel hit the cities of Benghazi, Sousse, Al Bayda, Al-Marj and Derna.

Authorities declared a state of extreme emergency, closing schools and stores and imposing a curfew as the storm hit on Sunday and Monday.

I wonder where is the international community , help #Libya in this human tragedy that is about to turn into a catastrophe.

Pray for Libya 🇱🇾 #Daniel_storm #اغيثوا_ليبيا #انقذوا_الشرق_الليبي #إعصار_دانيال #اعصار_ليبيا pic.twitter.com/dHpVRPC4Qb — TAQWA (@takwaelferjanii) September 11, 2023

Four major oil ports‮ ‬in Libya including Ras Lanuf, Zueitina, Brega and Es Sidra were closed from Saturday evening for three days, two oil engineers told Reuters.

The prime minister of the interim government in Tripoli, Abdulhamid Dbeiba, said on Sunday he had directed all state agencies to “immediately deal” with the damage and floods in eastern cities.

The United Nations in Libya said it was following the storm closely and would “provide urgent relief assistance in support of response efforts at local and national levels”.

via Reuters / Al Jazeera / ANSA

