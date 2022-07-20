WATCH: Raphinha scores on pre-season debut as Barca crush Inter Miami

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Barcelona’s new signing Raphinha shone with a goal and two assists in his pre-season debut as the Spanish giants thrashed Inter Miami 6-0 in their U.S. tour on Tuesday.

With Polish superstar striker Robert Lewandowski yet to play following his move from Bayern Munich for 50 million euros ($51 million), it was the 25-year-old Brazilian forward who led Xavi Hernandez’s side to an easy win against the MLS club that is owned by former England international David Beckham.

Raphinha playing volleyball 🏐 pic.twitter.com/0NbSW0ydbt — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 20, 2022

Raphinha – who signed for 58 million euros from Leeds United earlier this month – first assisted Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who opened the scoring in 19th minute, and then extended the lead himself six minutes later with a nice left foot first touch strike.

Spanish teenage sensation Ansu Fati, who is slowly working his way back into form after a long layoff after a series of injuries, scored Barca’s third right before halftime with another pass from Raphinha.

Barca came back to the second half with eleven substitutions but kept dominating and scored three more through Gavi, Memphis Depay and Ousmane Dembele.

via Reuters

Image via Raphinia Twitter Page