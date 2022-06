Reading Time: < 1 minute

US actor Austin Butler arrives for the special screening of ‘Elvis’ at the BFI Southbank in London, Britain, on Tuesday.

The film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley and will be released in the UK and Ireland on 24 June. Baz Luhrmann directed the film, which is the first time his story has been told on screen after the Elvis estate gave permission for it to be made.

Photo: EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL