WATCH: Williams F1 launches racecar livery ahead of new season

Williams welcomed Gulf Oil International as a prominent new sponsor on Monday but warned against expecting any quick solution to shrinking the gulf between them and Formula One’s top teams.

The struggling former champions, who finished 10th and last in 2022, showed off their new look at the Grove factory with rookie U.S. driver Logan Sargeant joining experienced Anglo-Thai Alex Albon.

New team principal and former Mercedes strategy chief James Vowles will not start work at the Grove factory until Feb. 20 — a week after the car makes its track debut at Silverstone.

The livery for our 2023 challenger. Bring on the season 👊#WeAreWilliams pic.twitter.com/Sy79jtMp9w — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) February 6, 2023

Albon said making clear progress was the main target, and hoped the team could be regulars in the second phase of qualifying and be closer than 2022.

“I don’t think it will be something like a Haas, where they came out of the blocks and straight away very competitive,” he said, referring to rivals who were last in 2021 but started 2022 with a fifth place and points in three of the first four rounds.

The 2023 livery design is an evolution of the FW44, retaining the brand visual cues which features a contrasting diamond shape and flashes of red and blue, embodying the exciting new era of Williams Racing.

This year’s design features a colour finish change to matte, providing a stronger on track visual.

The FW45, which will be rolled out on 13th February, is an evolution of the FW44. The floor edges have been raised to satisfy the updated 2023 FIA Technical Regulations and the team has taken the opportunity to heavily evolve the sidepod concept, which has been made possible by optimising the power unit cooling layout.

There are also modifications to the front suspension layout as well as the major external aerodynamic surfaces.

As a result, the FW45 is more aerodynamically efficient than the FW44, with more overall downforce and improved handling characteristics.

The 2023 Pirelli tyres are an evolution of the 2022 version and the FW45 is optimised to the improved characteristics of the new tyres.

“I’m really excited to be starting back for another year with the team,” Alex Albon explained before embarking on his sophomore year with the team.

