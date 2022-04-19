WATCH: Israel fires at Hamas target in Gaza after rocket attack

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Israel fired on a target in the Gaza Strip, in response to a rocket attack, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said early on Tuesday.

The rocket attack was the first in nearly four months, ending one of the longest periods of quiet on the Gaza border in years.

The Israeli military said in a statement that it bombed a number of targets, including a site used by Hamas to manufacture weapons. Hamas-affiliated media reported that the Israeli airstrikes targeted a site operated by Palestinian factions west of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Witnesses and security sources in the Gaza Strip reported no injuries from the air raid.

“The IDF considers Hamas responsible for what unfolds in the Gaza Strip,” the army said.