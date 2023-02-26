Water may be rationed in some areas of Italy due to drought

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Italian Environment and Energy Security Minister Gilberto Pichetto said that water rationing may be necessary in some parts of the country because of the severe drought it is suffering.

Speaking to Radio 24 he stressed that “no decision has been taken on rationing.

“But I think that, after a round of talks with the big consortiums that manage the dams and with the managers of the national water system, it will be necessary to draw conclusions and it’s possible that it could become fundamental to have this in some territories,” he added when asked about rationing.

The drought is causing big problems for farmers.

But Pichetto said it could also have an impact on energy supplies and that electricity imports from France could be hit too as Paris has a plan to switch off some nuclear plants if there is a lack of water for cooling systems.

Low levels of rain and snowfall this winter has exacerbated an already difficult situation after the severe drought and long series of heat waves Italy endured last summer hit its water resources badly.

Millions of Italians risk having their tap water cut off in the coming months because of the drought, especially in northern regions, the head of the ANBI water-resource consortium said on Thursday.

“According to the data we have available, it is reasonable to believe that the tap water of at least three and a half million Italians cannot be taken for granted,” said ANBI President Francesco Vincenzi.

That warning came after Environmental association Legambiente on Monday sounded the alarm about the drought.

Citing figures from the CIMA Research Foundation, it said the Italian Alps currently have a snow-water-equivalent deficit of 53% compared to the average of the last ten years.

This is worrying as snow is an important source of water in spring and summer when, by melting, it ensures water supplies in the months it is most needed.

This deficit is due to reduced precipitation levels this winter, combined with mild winter temperatures that have brought forward the melting of snow on the mountains.

Via ANSA

