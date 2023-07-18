Way forward on EU-Turkey relations headlining EP Committee agenda this week

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The European Parliament’s Committees wrap up their activities before Summer recess with a number of hot topics on the agenda over the next few days. These are the key themes being discussed in Brussels over the next few days.

EU Health Union/Substances of Human Origin: The Environment, Public Health and Food Safety Committee address a draft bill to ensure a high level of human health protection for substances of human origin (SoHO) used in medical practices, such as blood transfusions and medically assisted reproduction. The bill prioritizes the protection of donors and recipients of these substances.

Non-disclosure by Pesticides Firms: The Environment, Public Health and Food Safety Committee will hold a public hearing to address the issue of pesticides firms withholding information about substances’ negative impacts on human health during applications for approval or renewal of authorizations for some active substances.

Turkey and EU Relations: The Foreign Affairs Committee vote on its assessment of recent developments in Türkiye and the way forward in EU-Türkiye relations, highlighting their close ties in security, trade, economy, and migration issues.

Reform of the Electricity Market: The Industry, Research and Energy Committee discuss a proposed reform of the electricity market to create a more flexible, reliable, and consumer-friendly electricity market that promotes renewable energy and protects consumers from price volatility.

Cyber Resilience Act: The Industry, Research, and Energy Committee vote on their position regarding the EU Cyber Resilience Act, aimed at enhancing cybersecurity for products with digital elements, like phones and household appliances, to reduce security vulnerabilities and ensure manufacturers prioritize security throughout a product’s life cycle.

EU-CELAC Summit: During the week, EP President Roberta Metsola and the co-chairs of the EU-Latin American Parliamentary Assembly will address the third EU-CELAC summit in Brussels, fostering discussions between EU and Latin American and Caribbean States leaders. EP President Metsola will also hold meetings with the Presidents of Brazil, Ecuador, and Uruguay during the summit.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group