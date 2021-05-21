Reading Time: < 1 minute

The third wave of the coronavirus pandemic has been broken in Germany, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Friday, adding that the vaccination campaign was progressing well.

“We have broken the third wave,” Spahn told reporters. Around two thirds of those who wanted had received at least a first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, he said.

Lothar Wieler, head of the Robert Koch Institute for Infectious Diseases, said that surveys showed that about 73% of the population wanted to be vaccinated.

Wieler also said that numbers in intensive care units were falling. However, it was too early for people to drop their guard, he added, urging people to remain careful over the summer.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 8,769 to 3,635,162 data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday. The reported death toll rose by 226 to 87,128, the tally showed.

Photo: German Health Minister Jens Spahn EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN