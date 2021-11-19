‘We miss you mommy’ – Monaco princess’ children send absent mother message of love

Reading Time: 2 minutes

MONACO, Nov 19 (Reuters) – Princess Charlene of Monaco’s two young children held up drawings from a palace balcony during celebrations to mark the principality’s national holiday on Friday, telling their unwell mother that they missed her.

Charlene, a former Olympian, has halted her public duties while she convalesces in a secret location after returning to Monaco from her homeland South Africa earlier this month following a months-long stay abroad.

“We miss you mommy,” Princess Gabriella, 6, wrote in her drawing with two large red hearts. Her twin brother, Hereditary Prince Jacques, told Charlene: “We love you mommy”.

Monaco’s Prince Albert II (rear R), his wife Princess Charlene (rear L), and their twin children Prince Jacques (front L) and Princess Gabriella (front R) attend a procession on the second day of the traditional celebrations of St. Devote, at the Palace in Monaco, 27 January 2020. Saint Devote is the patron saint of Monaco. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

The two children had been watching a parade from the balcony with their father Prince Albert in the Place du Palais below, before they went inside to fetch their messages.

Charlene is suffering from deep fatigue and will need several weeks to recover away from the public eye, the palace said on Tuesday.

Her stay in South Africa sparked speculation about a troubled marriage – a claim the family denied.

(Reporting by Eric Gaillard; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Mike Collett-White)

Photo – Monaco’s Prince Albert II (C) waves as his children Prince Jacques (R) and Princess Gabriella (L), hold messages reading respectively ‘We love you mommy’ and ‘We miss you mommy’ during the celebrations marking Monaco’s National Day at the Monaco Palace in Monaco, 19 November 2021. The National Day of Monaco is also known as The Sovereign Prince’s Day. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER