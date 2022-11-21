Weah gives U.S. 1-0 halftime lead against Wales

Reading Time: < 1 minute

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (Reuters) – United States winger Timothy Weah scored with a finish his illustrious father would have been proud of to give his side a deserved 1-0 halftime lead over Wales in their World Cup Group B clash at a raucous Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Monday.

The son of former World Player of the Year George Weah timed his run perfectly to beat the offside trap, before collecting a beautifully weighted pass from Christian Pulisic and slipping the ball past goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey after 36 minutes.

Reuters

