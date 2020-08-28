Wearing masks not enough, says WHO

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A top scientist at the WHO has expressed concern over some people not maintaining physical distancing, warning that masks alone cannot protect against the spread of coronavirus.

The technical head of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) emergency program said that it was of utmost importance that people maintain a safe distance from others.

“We are seeing that people aren’t really adhering to the physical distancing anymore,” said Maria Van Kerkhove at a WHO press conference. ” Even if you’re wearing masks, you still need to try to do the physical distancing of at least 1 meter (6 feet) and even further if you can.”

The WHO has laid out a list of measures to curb the spread transmission, including wearing masks, maintaining physical distancing, and washing hands regularly and thoroughly.

“So, it’s not just masks alone. It’s not just physical distancing alone. It’s not just hand cleaning alone. Do it all,” said Van Kerkhove.

DW

