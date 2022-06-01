West Ham’s Zouma given 180 hours of community service for kicking his cat

Reading Time: < 1 minute

West Ham United defender Kurt Zouma has been ordered to do 180 hours of community service and banned from keeping cats for five years after pleading guilty to kicking and slapping his pet cat, a London court ruled on Wednesday.

Zouma admitted two offences under the Animal Welfare Act at the Thames Magistrates’ Court last month after a viral video, filmed by his brother Yoan and posted on social media in February, showed him dropping one of his cats and kicking it across the floor.

The Frenchman’s brother was sentenced to 140 hours of community service and also banned from keeping cats for five years.

“Both of you took part in this disgraceful and reprehensible act with this pet cat,” said district judge Susan Holdham. “The cat looked up to you to care for its needs. On that date in February you did not provide for its needs.”

West Ham said they condemn any form of animal abuse or cruelty.

“This type of behaviour is unacceptable and is not in line with the values of the football club,” West Ham said.

via Reuters