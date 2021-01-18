West tells Russia to free Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, Moscow pushes back

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Russian state prosecutors on Monday asked a court to jail Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny for 30 days, Ivan Zhdanov, a Navlany ally wrote on Twitter.

Western nations told Russia to immediately free detained Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Monday, a day after he was detained at a Moscow airport after flying home for the first time since he was poisoned last summer.

Russia quickly rejected calls to release him, telling the West to mind its own business as police continued to hold Navalny in a Moscow police station.

“Respect international law, do not encroach on national legislation of sovereign states and address problems in your own country,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Facebook.

Navalny’s case could trigger new sanctions against Russia, especially against an $11.6 billion project to build a natural gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, with some EU countries saying they want the bloc to swiftly impose such measures.

A still image taken from a handout video footage posted by Kira Yarmysh, press-secretary of Alexei Navalny, on Twitter shows Russian opposition leader and anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny during a court hearing at a police station in Khimki outside Moscow, Russia, 18 January 2021. Alexei Navalny was detained after his arrival to Moscow from Germany. EPA-EFE/KIRA YARMYSH

Four masked police officers detained the opposition politician at passport control on Sunday evening, the first time he had returned home after being poisoned by what German military tests showed was a Novichok nerve agent, a version of events the Kremlin rejects.

Russia’s prison service said he had been taken into custody due to alleged violations of a suspended prison sentence that Navalny, 44, says was trumped up.

It said he would be held in custody until a court hearing expected on Jan. 29 that will rule whether to convert that suspended sentence into a real 3.5 jail term.

The foreign ministers of Germany, Britain, France and Italy called for Navalny’s release. Lithuania said on Sunday it would ask the EU to swiftly impose new sanctions on Russia. Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek said he wanted the bloc to discuss possible sanctions.

The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen issued the following statement “I condemn the detention of Alexei Navalny yesterday by the Russian authorities, upon his return to Russia. The Russian authorities must immediately release him and ensure his safety.

Detention of political opponents is against Russia’s international commitments.

We also continue to expect a thorough and independent investigation on the attack on Alexei Navalny’s life.

We will monitor the situation closely.”

Jake Sullivan, one of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s top aides, told Moscow to free Navalny, and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Twitter he was deeply troubled by Moscow’s decision to arrest Navalny.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov dismissed Western consternation over the Navalny case, casting it as an attempt to distract from the West’s own problems.

“You can feel the joy with which these comments (On Navalny’s arrest) are coming out,” said Lavrov.

“Judging by everything, it allows Western politicians to think that by doing this they can divert attention away from the deep crisis that the liberal model of development finds itself in,” he said.

Main Photo: A still image taken from a handout video footage posted by Kira Yarmysh, press-secretary of Alexei Navalny, on Twitter shows Russian opposition leader and anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny (R) during a court hearing at a police station in Khimki outside Moscow, Russia, 18 January 2021. Alexei Navalny was detained after his arrival to Moscow from Germany. EPA-EFE/KIRA YARMYSH

