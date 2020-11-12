WH Smith sees recovery in North America after pandemic-hit year

Reading Time: < 1 minute

British retailer WH Smith said on Thursday it has started to see encouraging signs of recovery in North America, where it is opening stores and securing new business, after coronavirus-led curbs led to an annual headline pretax loss.

The company, which sells everything from books and sandwiches to headphones, posted a headline pretax loss of 69 million pounds ($91.05 million) for the year ended Aug. 31, compared with a profit of 155 million pounds last year.

($1 = 0.7579 pounds)

