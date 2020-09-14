Whales being spotted more frequently in Thailand due to the absence of tourists

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Bryde’s whales have been spotted more frequently after the absence of tourists and reduction of human activities due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic which raises hopes of the marine ecosystem restoring after years of damage by tourism.

Tourists aboard a whale watching boat view a Bryde’s whale and seagulls feast on anchovies in the Gulf of Thailand. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Bryde’s whale is a baleen medium sized whale with dark grey color and a white underbelly living in tropical to temperate waters.

An estimated population of 40 to 60 Bryde’s whales are commonly seen along the upper Gulf of Thailand coastlines between September to December.

A Bryde’s whale mother (R) accompanies her baby (L) feast on anchovies in the Gulf of Thailand. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

The Bryde’s whale is listed in the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) which prohibits international trade of any parts of the animal.

A Bryde’s whale and seagulls feast on anchovies in the Gulf of Thailand.

