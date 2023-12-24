Wham!’s Last Christmas finally crowned UK Christmas number one

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Wham! has been declared the UK’s official Christmas number one with Last Christmas – 39 years after first being denied the festive top spot.

George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley’s festive classic beat hits from Eurovision star Sam Ryder, Mariah Carey, and The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl.

Ryder’s You’re Christmas To Me secured second place, followed by Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You.

Stick Season by Noah Kahan came fourth and Merry Christmas by Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John came fifth.

Written and produced by the late Michael, Last Christmas was beaten to the crown in 1984 by Band Aid’s Do They Know It’s Christmas?

The 80s pop duo’s hit has now set the record for the longest-ever journey to UK Christmas number one, according to the Official Charts Company.

