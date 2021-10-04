WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram down for thousands of users

Reading Time: < 1 minute

(Reuters) – Facebook Inc’s app, it’s messaging app WhatsApp and its photo-sharing platform Instagram were down for thousands of users, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

The portal showed there were more than 20,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Facebook and Instagram.

Meanwhile, the social-media giant’s instant messaging platform WhatsApp was also down for over 14,000 users, while Messenger was down for nearly 3,000 users.

Downdetector only tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage might be affecting a larger number of users.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment.

AFP reminded that the outage comes a day after a whistleblower went on US television to reveal her identity after she leaked a trove of documents to authorities alleging the social media giant knew its products were fueling hate and harming children’s mental health.

Update – Facebook has apologised as tens of thousands of people report problems accessing its platforms, including Instagram and WhatsApp.

Reuters/ SkyNews / AFP