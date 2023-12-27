Which country spends the most at Christmas?

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Euronews Business took a look at which countries spend the most during the holiday season.Christmas brings together the costs of trees, decorations, and gifts, a blend that varies across nations.

The EU Christmas tree industry holds a value of €1.5 billion. According to Rory Young, Chair of the British Christmas Tree Growers Association interviewed by The Guardian, fir tree prices can fluctuate significantly by location, ranging from approximately €29 to €75 for a 1.8-metre tree, marking a 7% cost increase.

Europe’s natural Christmas tree production, estimated at nearly 80 million annually, is primarily led by Germany, constituting 25% of the market share. Following closely are Denmark, Poland, and the UK, each contributing significantly to the seasonal demand.

The Christmas market has seen remarkable growth in decorations and related commodities. Last year, the United States was the leading importer, bringing in over €3.5 billion worth.

The UK and the Netherlands stood as major buyers, spending €328 million and €226 million, respectively. In 2022, the Netherlands rose as a significant global supplier, securing the second spot, ranking second only to China with Christmas decoration exports valued at €228 million.

Despite economic challenges, the UK anticipates leading Christmas spending across Europe this year. Projections suggest retail sales nearing €100 billion, followed by Germany’s estimate of €85 billion. Belgium, on the other hand, is expected to spend a modest €11.5 billion.

