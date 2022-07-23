Whistleblower speaks of trauma after Caruana Galizia assassination / Malta News Briefing – Saturday 23 July 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Whistleblower speaks of trauma after Caruana Galizia assassination

An anonymous whistleblower behind the massive 2016 Panama Papers data leak has shared his first public comments since then, revealing that the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia affected him deeply. In an interview with German news outlet Der Spiegel, and picked up by The Times of Malta the whistleblower, referred to only by the pseudonym ‘John Doe’, demands that the European Union delivers justice for both Caruana Galizia and slain Slovakian journalist Ján Kuciak. “Their deaths affected me deeply, and I call upon the European Union to deliver justice for Daphne and Ján and their families. And to deliver rule of law in Malta, one of Mossack Fonseca’s former jurisdictions.”



Jordan Azzopardi arrested after car chase

Jordan Azzopardi has been re-arrested by police after a car chase in Madliena on Friday afternoon. The 32-year-old was out on police bail as he faced charges relating to drug trafficking and to running a secret drug factory in Wardija. He was arrested while in his BMW SUV after the police’s anti-drugs squad spent days observing him. He was seen disposing of a bag believed to contain drugs prior to his arrest.

Rosianne Cutajar given Children Council role

Government has appointed Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar as a member of the Council for Children. This was announced on the government gazette issued on 22 July The Council caired by Commissioner for Children Antoinette Vassallo, also includes members Darlinka Barbara, Victor Bugeja, Svetlana Grech, Neil Portelli, and Patrick Zahra.