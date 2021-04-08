White House – U.S. discussing Russian troop movement near Ukraine with allies

Reading Time: < 1 minute

WASHINGTON, April 8 (Reuters) – The United States is increasingly concerned about what it sees as escalating Russian aggression in eastern Ukraine, and is discussing Russian troop movements with its NATO allies, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

“Russia now has more troops on the border with Ukraine than at any time since 2014,” Psaki told reporters, referring to the period when Russia annexed the Crimea region of Ukraine.

She said the United States was discussing its concerns about regional tensions and ceasefire violations with NATO allies.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Andrea Shalal, Editing by Franklin Paul)

