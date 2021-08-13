WHO calls on governments to cooperate to accelerate studies into origins of COVID-19

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The World Health Organization has called for all governments to cooperate to accelerate studies into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic and “to depoliticize the situation.”

“WHO reiterates that the search for the origins of SARS-CoV-2 is not and should not be an exercise in attributing blame, finger-pointing or political point-scoring,” it said in a statement on Thursday.

China has never rejected cooperation on tracing the origins of COVID-19 but rejects the politicization of such a search, state media quoted the country’s vice foreign minister as saying.

China is continuing to conduct “follow-up and supplementary” research into the origins of the novel coronavirus as specified in a joint report with the World Health Organization (WHO) released earlier this year, said Ma Zhaoxu, according to Xinhua.

Photo: Part of mural on theme of coronavirus vaccination at Mauer park in Berlin, Germany. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER