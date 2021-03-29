Leaked WHO-China report says animals most likely source of COVID-19 – reports

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A joint World Health Organisation-China study is likely to conclude that the origins of coronavirus says transmission from bats to humans through another animal is the most likely scenario for its emergence.

In what will likely to be considered as a massive relief to China, the WHO will conclude that the possibility of a lab leak was “extremely unlikely”, according to a draft copy of the study’s findings obtained by The Associated Press and reported on Sky

However, the findings are also expected to disappoint with questions unanswered. The team proposed further research in every area except the lab leak hypothesis.

According to Sky, the report’s release has been repeatedly delayed, raising questions about whether the Chinese side was trying to skew the conclusions to prevent blame for the pandemic falling on China.

The AP said that received what appeared to be a near-final version today from a Geneva-based diplomat from a WHO-member country.

via SKY

