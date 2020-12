Reading Time: < 1 minute

GENEVA/ZURICH, Dec 7 (Reuters) – The World Health Organization wants to visit China “as soon as possible” to study the origins of the new coronavirus, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

“We are planning and hope to be on the ground as soon as possible,” he told a news conference.

(Reporting by Emma Farge and John Revill; Editing by Alison Williams)

