Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kanté has been named player of the match for his performance in the 2021 UEFA Champions League final.

While Havertz was the match winner, the best player on the pitch was undoubtedly N’Golo Kante.

The Frenchman was absolutely colossal throughout the 90 minutes in Portugal.

Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante (C) and his teammates celebrate with the trophy following the UEFA Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea FC in Porto, Portugal, 29 May 2021. EPA-EFE/David Ramos / POOL

The French international was a consistently solid presence in the Blues midfield, harrying his City counterparts and thwarting attacks with shrewd interceptions. Likewise named player of the match in both of Chelsea’s semi-final contests with Real Madrid, Kanté also put in a crucial tackle on Kevin De Bruyne early in the second half and looked to carry the ball forward whenever possible.

Arsene Wenger, working as a pundit for BeIN Sports, branded him absolutely outstanding, adding: “We have seen a man who is above everybody else, N’Golo Kante.”

Jamie Carragher said of Kante, for the Metro: “When he finishes, I think this guy will be spoken about as one of the greatest players or midfielders we’ve seen in the Premier League.”

Joe Cole said, for the Mirror: “I played with Makelele who I thought was the best in that position until I saw this kid. He’s got Makelele plus extras.”

UEFA Technical Observers John Peacock and Patrick Vieira: “A massive influence in the middle third of the pitch both with and without the ball. Forms an excellent partnership with Jorginho.”

UEFA.Com / Give Me Sport