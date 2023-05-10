Who qualified in the first Eurovision semi-final?

Reading Time: < 1 minute

LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) – The first semi-final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest was held in Liverpool, northern England, on Tuesday.

Ten of the 15 countries performing went through to Saturday’s Grand Final.

They will join 10 qualifiers from Thursday’s second semi-final, last year’s winner Ukraine, and the “big five” – Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Spain – in the Grand Final.

The semi-finals are being decided solely by public vote for the first time.

WHICH COUNTRIES QUALIFIED?

Croatia, Moldova, Switzerland, Finland, Czech Republic, Israel, Portugal, Sweden, Serbia and Norway

WHICH COUNTRIES WERE ELIMINATED?

Malta, Latvia, Ireland, Azerbaijan and the Netherlands

PHOTO: The Busker, a band from Malta performs on the stage at the first semi-final of the 67th annual Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, Britain, 09 May 2023. Liverpool is hosting the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of Ukraine. The 67th edition ESC consists of two Semi-Finals, held on 09 and 11 May, and a Grand Final on 13 May 2023. EPA-EFE/Adam Vaughan

